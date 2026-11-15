AEW has introduced a redesigned set of World Trios Championship belts, with the updated look including a heartfelt tribute to the late PAC.

The new championships were unveiled ahead of AEW Full Gear 2026, featuring several design changes alongside special details commemorating Benjamin Satterley, better known to wrestling fans as PAC, who passed away in September at the age of 40.

AEW took to Twitter to share images of the redesigned titles, giving fans a closer look at the gold championship plates, black leather straps, and the special engravings incorporated into the belts in PAC’s honor.

The company accompanied the reveal with the following message,

READ MORE:WWE Alum Mocks AEW After Kasper Brothers Debut At Full Gear 2026

READ MORE:New AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions Crowned

“A new look with a special tribute. 🏆 Get an up-close look at the redesigned AEW World Trios Championship belts, featuring details honoring Benjamin Satterley, AKA PAC.”

Among the most significant additions is a memorial inscription on the back of the championship that reads, “In Memory of Benjamin Satterley 1986-2026.”

The redesigned belts also feature a specially engraved side plate dedicated to PAC, as well as other details celebrating his wrestling career.

The tribute ensures that PAC’s legacy will remain connected to AEW, with the company finding a permanent way to honor one of its most memorable performers through its championship gold.

NOTE: If you have any news tips or podcast recaps that you’d like to send in for us to post (full credit will be given to you), please email me at RClarkPWS@Yahoo.com.