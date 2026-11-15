AEW has built a gigantic entrance design for tonight’s Full Gear 2026 pay-per-view.

The Full Gear 2026 stage at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix features huge gears around the entrance area, along with LED lighting and highway-style signs.

One sign reads “West Phoenix,” while the screens and graphics give the setting a road trip feel.

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The setup looks far more detailed than AEW’s usual weekly television design, which suggests that the company wanted Full Gear to feel special.

The stage reveal also comes after travel issue that affected several wrestlers, although Tony Khan has confirmed that everyone booked for the main card had reached Phoenix.

The main show begins at 8 PM ET.

You can check out the AEW Full Gear 2026 stage below: