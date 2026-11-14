D-Von Dudley has revealed that he still carries painful memories from his time with the company, even after a career that made the Dudley Boyz one of wrestling’s most famous tag teams.

During a recent appearance on the “Duke LovesRasslin” podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer claimed that WWE often failed to give him and Bubba Ray Dudley the promotion they had earned, despite their success across multiple companies.

D-Von explained that WWE’s live event advertisements usually featured major names such as ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, while other performers were also shown in commercials and posters. He believes that the Dudley Boyz were often left out because the company assumed fans already knew that they would appear. That kind of treatment made him feel slighted.

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D-Von also noted that he and Bubba proved wrong everyone who believed that their unusual Dudley gimmick would never get over with fans. The characters were originally created by Raven and inspired by the Hanson Brothers from the 1977 hockey film Slap Shot, but D-Von said that he and Bubba took the idea far beyond expectations.

However, D-Von’s frustration did not stop with promotion. After Bubba Ray decided to pursue other opportunities in 2016, D-Von asked WWE if he could continue wrestling solo, but the company said no. He then accepted a producer role since he wanted to remain part of the business, even though he admitted that he hated the job for nearly two years.

He said that moving from being a wrestler to teaching younger talent was difficult, especially because he still wanted to compete. He also had to explain Vince McMahon’s creative decisions to wrestlers who disagreed with them, which sometimes required him to deliver unwelcome news without causing conflict. D-Von worked as a WWE producer for seven years before leaving the position in January 2023.

D-Von shared said that WWE repeatedly left him out of Black History Month celebrations. He recalled that other Black wrestlers appeared on posters and promotional material, while his name and image were often missing. The omission bothered him because he believed that his work had inspired many young Black wrestlers to pursue wrestling careers.

Moreover, meeting fans at conventions changed how he views his legacy. D-Von stated that people often told him that the Dudley Boyz helped their families through hard times, while younger Black talent credited his Attitude Era run with giving them hope that they could succeed in wrestling. Those messages gave him peace and showed him that his work was not in vain.

The Dudley Boyz were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018, but D-Von’s comments make it clear that the honor has not erased the resentment he still feels over WWE’s treatment of him and Bubba Ray Dudley.