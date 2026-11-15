A former WWE star has entered a heated online exchange involving an AEW wrestler and his political views.

Lars Sullivan replied to a fan’s post about Brody King by calling King’s character a “fat antifa dork.”

The fan had criticized King for speaking out against ICE, attacked his wrestling ability, and claimed that King used politics to gain attention.

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King has received major fan engagement this year as crowds at AEW events have repeatedly chanted “F**k ICE”during his appearances, including at AEW Grand Slam: Australia and later episodes of Dynamite. One such chant even interrupted a backstage promo involving King.

Tony Khan later addressed the situation, noting that King’s outspoken personality was real rather than a created storyline. The AEW President also defended the fans’ right to express themselves during live shows.

Sullivan’s scathing remark has now added more fuel to the situation, and King has yet to respond.