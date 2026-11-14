WrestleVotes recently reported that WWE has explored the possibility of securing a licensed entrance theme for 946. The outlet also noted that multi-person matches have been discussed as a possibility for the upcoming John Cena Classic. Additionally, some potential tag team combinations involving Joe Hendry have reportedly been discussed.

Despite recent reports suggesting that Shawn Michaels could be moving into a main roster role that would require him to travel, several people have taken a “we’ll believe it when we see it” approach to that possibility.

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And finally, Fightful Select is reporting that Bronson Reed remains in Saudi Arabia following his recent injury.

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