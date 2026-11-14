Fightful Select is reporting that AEW has secured multiple licensed songs for tonight’s pay-per-view event, including at least one mainstream hit.

There is no confirmation yet regarding whether Juice Robinson will appear on tonight’s show. However, he is expected to take some time away in the near future.

Ilja Dragunov’s National Championship match was effectively planned from around the time he initially joined the company.

Several AEW wrestlers who had been aboard the Jericho Cruise disembarked early because they needed to make it to AEW Dynamite in Utah. Others reportedly remained on the ship until Wednesday and arrived later.

Regarding the AEW Trios Championships situation, The New Level and Swerve Strickland were not expected to have particularly lengthy reigns. However, the decision to take the titles off of them at WrestleDream 2026 was reportedly made late.

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Mark Davis and Clark Connors were among the AEW talents participating in media appearances ahead of Full Gear 2026.

There were also positive backstage reactions to the promo between Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher on AEW Dynamite.

Sheamus has not been seen backstage at any recent AEW events.

Kairi Sane is not currently planned for AEW Full Gear 2026. Although she met with Tony Khan during the Jericho Cruise AEW Collision taping, she has not signed with AEW. She also does not currently have the necessary visa to work in the United States.

Additional names beyond those already advertised are expected to appear in the Anarchy in the Arena match at Full Gear 2026.

Someone was reportedly brought backstage to AEW Full Gear 2026 while being covered up, concealing their identity.

And finally, Fightful Select is reporting MJF’s return is expected to happen tonight. MJF’s comeback had been expected much earlier, both by the outlet and internally within AEW. However, plans shifted slightly. The former AEW World Champion was reportedly expected to return much sooner, but the company made a minor adjustment to its plans. MJF is also expected to become involved in a championship feud following his return.

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