AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed that the Full Gear 2026 pay-per-view main card will remain unchanged despite the widespread flight disruptions caused by Friday’s FAA-enforced nationwide ground stop.

Khan went live on social media Saturday afternoon to address the situation, revealing that everyone scheduled to compete on the main card has arrived in Phoenix, Arizona. However, he confirmed that adjustments will be necessary for the Tailgate Brawl pre-show due to travel complications.

As of now, only one match has been officially announced for Tailgate Brawl, with Queen Aminata scheduled to defend the AEW TBS Championship against Maya World and Persephone in a three-way match.

Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall also issued a challenge to RPG Vice for the pre-show, although AEW has yet to officially confirm the match. AJ and Marshall did announce earlier Saturday that they were on their way to Full Gear.

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Khan also confirmed that AEW arranged three private planes to help transport talent to Phoenix.

Addressing the travel situation, Khan explained that AEW was unable to arrange flights while the FAA ground stop was in effect, as both private and commercial aircraft were affected. He said,

“Yesterday, as you can imagine, it was a pretty hectic day, as it was for a lot of people. And with the flights grounded, that applies to all flights yesterday, private and public flights. So for AEW, we’re the same as everyone else. We’re not trying to break any rules. Everybody was grounded, and we started formulating a plan that has come together really, really well. Now, the main pay-per-view card is completely unchanged. Everybody we planned to be at this pay-per-view is here now, and I’m so excited.”

“On the Tailgate Brawl, there have been some delays, some changes. I am going to have to change some things around. I think there probably would have been some changes to the main card, but there will be no changes. Everybody on the main card is here.”

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