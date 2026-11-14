A new report has shed light on the issues facing WWE, AEW, and TNA this weekend due to the ongoing flight disruptions caused by the Federal Aviation Administration’s nationwide ground stoppage yesterday afternoon.

As noted, TNA Destination X’s main event is reportedly set to change due to flight issues. Earlier today, TNA President Carlos Silva confirmed that the match card will change based on talent availability. According to a report from Fightful Select, the promotion was initially worried about travel issues affecting the pay-per-view event, but it’s now looking to capitalize on them and draw last-minute interest.

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Meanwhile, AEW is set to present Full Gear 2026 from Phoenix, Arizona, this evening. Major stars like AEW World Champion Will Ospreay and his opponent, Kyle Fletcher, are already in town, and travel logistics are being worked out for other essential talents who are currently stuck. Additionally, talent who weren’t scheduled to appear on screen tonight have ended up staying home.

As for WWE, while SmackDown remained unaffected as talent had already made it to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, dozens of them are reportedly stuck in Florida, and the promotion is currently figuring out how to aid them.

Meanwhile, The Big Event in New York was also affected, as Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Mickie James, X-PAC, Ric Flair, Michael Hayes, Mike Rotunda, Heidenreich, Santos Escobar, Taryn Terrell, Lex Luger, D-Von Dudley, Ron Simmons, Killer Kross, Malakai Black, Zelina Vega, and more couldn’t make it to the event.

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