During a recent interview with Muscle Man Malcolm, AEW star and former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley reflected on capturing the WWE Championship for the first time in 2021. Lashley also discussed his admiration for Lio Rush, expressing his desire to reunite and work with him again, along with several other topics.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

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On his love for Lio Rush: “He is one of my favorite people in the world. You know how talented he is? Everything he does, everything he touches is gold. And I just saw him the other day. It was his birthday just the other day, wasn’t it? The 23-piece of gold. 23-year-old piece of gold. That’s what I was gonna send him. Man, I love Lio, and I’ve always said good things about Lio every time when people ask me about Lio, from Tony [Khan] to before on Impact [Wrestling], I always said, ‘Man, the dude is so talented, man. He could do anything in this business,’ and I hope before I do retire I get an opportunity to work with him again.”

On his first WWE Title win: “It was a big deal, man. Because I always say I fall in love with the journey. So, I wasn’t even really looking at titles. I know it was a big deal, but when I got that title that night, I didn’t even go to sleep. I was getting so many people that called me- from colleagues of mine to just friends, family; everybody was just calling me, and the feeling started coming up because sometimes I get so drawn into just the workout, like working out, waking up in the morning, eating right, and doing all that stuff that I forget about the goals at the end of it. So when the goal came, I was like, ‘Damn, this is beautiful,’ and then it started hitting me, and the heart starts beating hard and everything like that, and I was like, ‘I love this, man,’ and that’s what it’s all about, you know. Just reaching those plateaus in your career took me 17 years, but I don’t look at it as 17 years. I look at it as I enjoyed every bit of it, and then I got a goal in the 17 years.”

On how much longer he has left: “I still have so much left. I have a lot left in my tank. And see, that’s what people don’t understand because sometimes in this in this era right now, everybody’s talking about the young guy. The young guy, the young guy. I said, man, I got a lot to give still to this business of wrestling, and I’ve done so much into it. And I don’t want to just throw it away because I’m a little bit older. I still have a lot more to give. So, I want to have some good matches with some good people, and I want to do a lot of things in this business still. And now that 4th Rope gave me an opportunity, I hope to –hopefully, I’ll get an opportunity to wrestle some of these guys that they have around here because they have a really, really good roster.”

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