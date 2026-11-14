The field for the 2026 AEW Continental Classic will be announced on Monday.

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that the tournament participants will be unveiled during halftime of Monday Night Football, with the announcements being made through AEW’s social media platforms.

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Monday’s broadcast will feature the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Los Angeles Chargers, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 PM EST. Halftime is expected to take place between 9:30 and 10 PM EST.

The only confirmed participant so far is Jon Moxley, who earned an automatic spot in the tournament as the reigning Continental Champion. Moxley won the 2025 Continental Classic before going on to capture the Continental Challenge Cup at AEW All In.

The 2026 Continental Classic is scheduled to get underway on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. The tournament finals have traditionally taken place at Worlds End, which is scheduled for December 19 this year.

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