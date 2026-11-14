Welcome to the live results watch page for AEW FULL GEAR 2026 pay-per-view!

The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the Saturday Tailgate Brawl pre-show, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m.

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Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match’s winners as well as any other noteworthy things that happen throughout the event.

Keep refreshing for new updates on all the match results and chat it up with everyone in the comments as the show goes on!

AEW Full Gear 2026 Results:

SATURDAY TAILGATE BRAWL MATCHES:

TBD – Three-Way Match for the AEW TBS Championship: Queen Aminata (c) vs Maya World vs Persephone

AEW FULL GEAR MAIN CARD MATCHES:

TBD – Singles Match for the AEW International Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs Adam Copeland

TBD – Singles Match for the AEW National Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs Ilja Dragunov

TBD – Tag Team Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs Mark Davis & Jake Doyle

TBD – Tag Team Match for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship: The Brawling Birds (c) (Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor) vs Wrathlander (Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron)

TBD – Singles Match for the AEW Women’s World Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs Marina Shafir

TBD – Texas Death Match for the AEW World Trios Championship: The Good, The Bad, and El Guapo (c) (“Hangman” Adam Page, Bandido & Brody King) vs Swerve Strickland and The New Level (Austin Creed & Kofi)

TBD – Anarchy in the Arena Match: The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd & Daniel Garcia) and The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong) vs The Cut (Jay White, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, Ace Austin, David Finlay & Clark Connors)

TBD – Singles Match for the AEW World Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs Kyle Fletcher

Tell us your thoughts on AEW Full Gear 2026 in the comments section below!