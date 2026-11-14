Several wrestling stars will be absent from today’s The Big Event EXS convention in Brentwood, New York, due to widespread flight disruptions across the United States.

The event took place at Suffolk Credit Union Arena in Brentwood, Long Island. However, several advertised guests will be unable to attend after experiencing travel issues.

According to a report from Pwinsider, the affected names include Ric Flair, Sheamus, D-Von Dudley, Braun Strowman, and several other wrestling personalities. Their flights to New York were reportedly canceled amid disruptions caused by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

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The following guests will no longer be appearing at the convention:

* Scarlett Bordeaux

* D-Von Dudley

* Ric Flair

* Jimmy Garvin

* Michael Hayes

* Killer Kross

* Sheamus

* Braun Strowman

* Kevin Von Erich

The travel complications stem from a nationwide FAA ground stop issued on Friday, November 13. The agency temporarily halted departing flights for more than four hours due to communications issues at regional air traffic control centers.

The ground stop was lifted at approximately 8:15 PM ET, but airlines continued to experience delays and cancellations heading into the weekend, leaving several wrestling stars unable to make their scheduled appearances.

The widespread flight disruptions have also impacted major wrestling events, including AEW Full Gear and TNA Destination X.

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