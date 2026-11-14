TNA Wrestling is moving forward with Destination X 2026 despite widespread flight disruptions following the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) nationwide ground stoppage yesterday afternoon.

As we previously reported here on eWn, TNA confirmed earlier today that tomorrow’s pay-per-view event will proceed as scheduled, although changes to the match card may be necessary due to the ongoing travel issues.

TNA President Carlos Silva addressed the situation in a statement, confirming that adjustments would be made where needed. One of the matches potentially affected is the scheduled main event, which will see Leon Slater defend the TNA World Championship against Trey Miguel.

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According to a report from Pwinsider, Miguel is currently expected to miss Destination X unless a “last-minute travel miracle” occurs.

The event is scheduled to take place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, but several TNA talents have reportedly encountered travel difficulties after some of the limited flights into the city were canceled. Miguel is among those considered unlikely to reach the venue in time for the show.

The report adds that TNA’s creative team is monitoring the situation and assessing its options. Additional changes to the lineup are expected to be made as the travel situation develops.

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