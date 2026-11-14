Bret Hart has reflected on his journey to becoming WWF Champion, contrasting his willingness to wrestle anyone with what he described as Shawn Michaels’ selective approach to choosing opponents.

During a recent appearance on “The Johnny I Pro Show,” Hart explained that he was often underestimated early in his career, with some people initially questioning his abilities. However, he said their opinions changed once they saw him perform in the ring. He said,

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“I was always kind of a dark horse where they didn’t really think I was any good at first. But then when you go out and watch me, it’s like, ‘Oh, he’s actually pretty good. He’s got a lot of experience.’ Like, I could wrestle anybody.”

“Whereas someone like Shawn Michaels, he can’t wrestle everybody. He can only wrestle the guys that he handpicks. Like, ‘I want that guy, and I want that guy, but I don’t want that guy. Don’t give me that guy and give me that guy.’”

“But for me, it was like, ‘Give me anyone. It’s my job. I’m the champion. I’ll face anybody and give them the best match that I can.’”

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