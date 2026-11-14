A longtime TKO executive is preparing to move on from the company.

Seth Krauss, who currently serves as TKO’s Chief Administrative Officer and Senior Counsel, announced on LinkedIn that he will be transitioning out of his position over the next several months.

Krauss shared the news in a post reflecting on his time with the company and expressing gratitude to the colleagues, partners, and clients he worked with throughout his tenure. He wrote,

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“The time has come to turn the page. While I will have more to say about my future soon, I wanted to take a moment to express my deep appreciation for all those colleagues (current AND former), partners and clients that have made the last 4500+ days an amazing journey.

“I’ll be transitioning out over the next couple of months, and hope to connect with as many as I can to say thank you. I am proud of what we accomplished and excited for the future here even as I move on to other adventures.”

Krauss is expected to officially depart the company in January 2027.

Krauss originally joined Endeavor in 2014, several years before the company’s merger with WWE resulted in the formation of TKO Group Holdings in 2023. He has remained with the organization in his current executive role.

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