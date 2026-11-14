Tony Khan has provided an update on Christian Cage’s recovery following the injuries he suffered at AEW All Out 2026.

The 52-year-old sustained a collapsed lung and multiple broken ribs during the three-way ladder match at All Out. Despite suffering significant injuries, Cage managed to finish the match before eventually stepping away from the ring to focus on his recovery.

Adam Copeland later confirmed that his longtime friend would need time away from AEW to recover, leaving fans waiting for further information about his condition and potential return.

During the media call ahead of AEW Full Gear 2026, Khan was asked about Cage’s current status.

READ MORE:Swerve Strickland Rejects WWE’s QB1 Mentality, Says AEW Has A ‘Fab Five’

READ MORE:New AEW World Trios Titles Honor PAC (PHOTOS)

The AEW President expressed optimism about eventually having Cage back, although he admitted that he doesn’t have a timetable for his return. Khan also acknowledged that the veteran has been going through a difficult recovery, with everyone in AEW pulling for him to make a full recovery.

Khan also spoke highly of Cage, describing him as one of the most important figures in AEW’s history and emphasizing what a great human being he is, despite his villainous character on television. Khan said,

“I’m very optimistic that we will see Christian Cage back, but I can’t say when. But I’m very, very, very adamant that this is one of the most important people ever in AEW; he is one of my all-time favorite professional wrestlers and one of my favorite people outside of the ring I’ve ever known. And Christian Cage is so important to AEW, so we’re all rooting for him, cheering for him, and hoping for the best for Christian.”

“I can’t give any updates other than to say he is doing well, and he had a very challenging recovery. He is in the middle of a very challenging recovery. We love Christian very much, and thank you for asking about that. I think it’s very nice to hear, and I’m glad that you’re thinking of him. It makes me happy that he is being thought of.”

“I really care about Christian a lot. I think he is a great wrestler. I will stop short of calling him a great person (laughs), but he really is a great person. I think he’s incredible; he’s a great villain on television, but he’s an incredible person. He has one of the greatest senses of humor, even though it doesn’t come across as if he’s the nicest guy, but he’s a good person.”

NOTE: If you have any news tips or podcast recaps that you’d like to send in for us to post (full credit will be given to you), please email me at RClarkPWS@Yahoo.com.