A major travel disruption has raised concerns for AEW Full Gear 2026, with several performers still trying to reach Phoenix.

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights across the United States on November 13, causing travel issues for talent set to appear at tonight’s pay-per-view.

READ MORE:Final Betting Odds For AEW Full Gear 2026

READ MORE:Talent Stranded As FAA Flight Chaos Hits AEW Full Gear 2026

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline is reporting that a handful of AEW wrestlers have still not arrived at Full Gear, although charters are being sent to pick them up.

Big Boom AJ of the Costco Guys, his son Big Justice, and The Rizzler could not fly to Phoenix due to the FAA issues. Earlier this morning, the father-son duo shared an Instagram post in which they appeared hopeful that they could catch another flight to Phoenix.

Earlier this week, AJ and QT Marshall challenged RPG Vice, setting up a possible match that has not yet been made official for Full Gear.