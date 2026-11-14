AEW Full Gear 2026 takes place tonight at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix. This will be the second AEW pay-per-view event to be held in Arizona.

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BetOnline has released the updated betting odds for AEW Full Gear 2026, which you can check out below:

AEW World Championship Match:

Will Ospreay: -1500

Kyle Fletcher: +600

AEW World Trios Championship Texas Death Match:

Hangman Page & Brodido: -130

Swerve Strickland & New Level: +110

AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Match:

The Brawling Birds: -400

Wrathlander: +250

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match:

The Young Bucks: -3000

Mark Davis & Jake Doyle: +900

AEW Women’s World Championship Match:

Mercedes Mone: -1000

Marina Shafir: +550

AEW National Championship Match:

Ilja Dragunov: -350

Tommaso Ciampa: +225

AEW International Championship Match:

Kazuchika Okada: -325

Adam Copeland: +215

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Queen Aminata: -1100

Persephone: +350

Maya World: +500

Anarchy in the Arena: