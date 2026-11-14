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Final Betting Odds For AEW Full Gear 2026
By Sap Sinha,3 days ago
AEW Full Gear 2026 takes place tonight at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix. This will be the second AEW pay-per-view event to be held in Arizona.
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BetOnline has released the updated betting odds for AEW Full Gear 2026, which you can check out below:
AEW World Championship Match:
- Will Ospreay: -1500
- Kyle Fletcher: +600
AEW World Trios Championship Texas Death Match:
- Hangman Page & Brodido: -130
- Swerve Strickland & New Level: +110
AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Match:
- The Brawling Birds: -400
- Wrathlander: +250
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match:
- The Young Bucks: -3000
- Mark Davis & Jake Doyle: +900
AEW Women’s World Championship Match:
- Mercedes Mone: -1000
- Marina Shafir: +550
AEW National Championship Match:
- Ilja Dragunov: -350
- Tommaso Ciampa: +225
AEW International Championship Match:
- Kazuchika Okada: -325
- Adam Copeland: +215
AEW TBS Championship Match:
- Queen Aminata: -1100
- Persephone: +350
- Maya World: +500
Anarchy in the Arena:
- The Cut: -300
- Death Riders & Conglomeration: +200