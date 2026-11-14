Chris Jericho had a major decision to make last year, and new backstage details may explain why he stayed with AEW.

Jericho re-signed with AEW instead of returning to WWE, and he returned to AEW television on the April 1 episode of Dynamite.

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According to a report from Fightful Select, Jericho told people in late 2025 that he believed WWE would have asked him to stop or scale back some of his outside projects. Those projects included the Jericho Cruise and Fozzy tour dates.

Jericho’s podcast may not have been a concern, as several WWE wrestlers also host podcasts. However, his other business ventures could have been a likely issue.

Jericho later explained his mindset in a July 2026 interview. He said that he enjoys working for AEW and values his relationship with Tony Khan. While Jericho acknowledged that AEW will continue after he eventually leaves, he noted that the company did not exist before he joined. For that reason, he feels more excited to work with a company he helped build.

The report further adds that rumors about Jericho leaving AEW and returning to WWE were strong last year, but he ultimately chose to remain with AEW.