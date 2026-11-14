A major travel disruption reportedly created a late scramble for several wrestling events over the weekend, including AEW’s biggest show in Phoenix, AZ.

The Federal Aviation Administration briefly grounded flights across the United States on Friday, November 13, before lifting the order later that evening.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that most AEW talent scheduled for Full Gear 2026 had already reached Phoenix before the disruption. However, not every wrestler had arrived. Bandido was still in Mexico City because he was set to compete at CMLL’s Viernes Espectacular at Arena Mexico.

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The report further states that Bandido should be able to fly from Mexico City to Phoenix now that the FAA has ended the grounding.

AEW Full Gear 2026 is scheduled for later tonight at the Mortgage Matchup Center and will air live on pay-per-view.

TNA also faced concerns ahead of Destination X 2026, which is scheduled for Sunday, November 15, in Edmonton. Meltzer noted that much of the TNA roster may not have been in Edmonton on Friday, but most performers are expected to make it in time after flights resumed.

WWE also reportedly avoided a major problem with Friday Night SmackDown as its roster had already arrived in Sunrise, Florida before the grounding began. The FAA order therefore did not affect that show.