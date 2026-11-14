A sudden nationwide flight disruption has reportedly left several WWE Superstars unable to leave Florida, even though Friday’s episode of SmackDown went ahead without any travel issues.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered all U.S. flights to stop on Friday, November 13, due to an air traffic control communication problem.

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WWE had already brought its talent to Central Florida before the grounding began, so SmackDown at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise was not affected.

However, Bryan Alvarez is reporting that many wrestlers are now stuck in Florida and may not be able to travel until Sunday at the earliest.

The FAA lifted the nationwide order yesterday at 8:30 PM Eastern Time, but the delay reportedly created a major problem for performers who needed to fly out after the show. The report did not name the affected Superstars or state whether any upcoming WWE events could be impacted.

AEW was also affected by the travel situation ahead of Full Gear 2026, although most of its roster had already reached Phoenix before flights were halted. A major talent who competed in Mexico City was reportedly stranded by the travel chaos, but is expected to make it to tonight’s pay-per-view event.