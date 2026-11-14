Steph De Lander has claimed that she is owed money by Destiny Wrestling. On social media, the Australian called out the promotion.

It is unclear how much money Destiny Wrestling allegedly owes De Lander. A fan in the comments said that this isn’t the only example of the promotion owing money.

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The 29-year-old from Sydney has been wrestling since 2017. She signed with WWE in 2021, where she wrestled in WWE NXT as Persia Pirotta.

In 2022, she signed with TNA Wrestling. She left TNA in 2026 alongside her husband Mance Warner after TNA refused to clear De Lander.