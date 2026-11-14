TNA Destination X will go ahead as planned, despite the recent FAA grounding of thousands of flights and thousands of cancellations.

In a statement shared with eWrestlingNews.com, TNA Wrestling stated the following,

“TNA PRESS STATEMENT:

The show must — and will — go on!

TNA Wrestling confirmed that Destination X is still set for Sunday, November 15, at the Edmonton EXPO Centre, despite numerous travel issues resulting from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) nationwide ground stop across the United States on Friday.

READ MORE:Jeff Hardy Teases WWE Royal Rumble Return

READ MORE:Report – Another Big TNA Contract Expiring

The Sunday show kicks off with the Countdown To Destination X, starting at 4pm local time leading into TNA Destination X at 5pm local time (11pm UK time).

“After a wild 24 hours, we are really excited for the returning Destination X on Sunday afternoon,” said TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva. “As always, card subject to change — and yes, there will be changes to the originally scheduled lineup, forced by travel predicaments that are affecting travelers around the world.

“That said, I’m proud of the way all at TNA Wrestling are banding together to deliver what will be a great show. In fact, we have two stars offering to take a short flight within the U.S., then drive more than 600 miles, just because they want to be a part of Destination X.”

Destination X Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/ tna-destination-x-edmonton- alberta-11-15-2026/event/ 11006528BBC87A2C

Watch on TNA+: https://watch.tnawrestling. com/live/318391

For further updates on Destination X, stay tuned to TNAWrestling.com and TNA’s social media outlets.”