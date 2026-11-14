Jeff Hardy has hinted that he would love to make a WWE return at the Royal Rumble, particularly if it meant getting another opportunity to walk out to his iconic “No More Words” entrance theme.

Jeff recently appeared alongside his brother Matt Hardy on “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, which was recorded aboard the Chris Jericho Cruise. The Hardy Boyz teamed up with Chris Jericho on the fourth day of the event, defeating Blake Christian, Jay Lethal, and Nick Wayne.

During the podcast, the brothers answered questions from fans. Jeff was asked whether he had ever heard a wrestling entrance theme that he wished he had recorded himself.

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Hardy explained that many fans mistakenly believe he performed the vocals on “No More Words,” revealing that the song was actually recorded by the band Endeverafter. He also made it clear that the track remains his favorite entrance theme of all time.

Jeff went on to express his excitement about the possibility of hearing the song play again during a WWE Royal Rumble appearance, saying,

“A lot of people think that I sang No More Words, but that was this band called Endeverafter. And that’s by far my favorite theme of all time. Me and Chris Van Vliet talked about WWE a little bit earlier. And it would be so cool, like, even if it was a Royal Rumble or something, but to hear the drums from No More Words kick in would be super exciting. So, man, I’m hoping that’s a possibility in the near future.”

WWE originally brought back “No More Words” for Hardy in July 2021. However, the reunion with the theme was relatively short-lived, as his run with the company came to an end later that same year.

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