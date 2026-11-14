How Spike Dudley’s New WWE Deal Came Together

Spike Dudley is officially reconnecting with WWE after more than 20 years away from the company, and he has now revealed that fan demand played a major role in making the deal happen.

The former ECW star recently signed a WWE Legends deal, opening the door for new merchandise and other opportunities. However, the process reportedly began after Spike repeatedly heard fans asking why he didn’t have a Funko Pop figure alongside his former Team 3D partners.

During a recent appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Spike discussed his new agreement and shared his excitement about working with WWE again. He said,

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“I signed a WWE Legends deal, and it’s very cool. Really excited about it. Fifteen years I’ve been out of this. Six months ago, we started going back to wrestling. Every time we went to an autograph thing, they’d come with Funkos. There are Team 3D ones, and they’d ask, ‘Why aren’t there Funkos of the three of you?’”

“I would tell fans, ‘Hey, call Mattel, email WWE, put your voice out there.’ Apparently, it worked. There were enough voices heard where they approached me a couple of weeks ago and said, ‘Hey, would you want to sign a deal?’ Hell yes, I would!”

“And here we go. It should be an exciting couple of years.”

Spike first announced his WWE Legends deal through Facebook, thanking his friends, family and fans while also teasing upcoming merchandise.

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