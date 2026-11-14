CEO and Executive Chair of TKO, Ari Emanuel, has laid blame for the recent travel disruptions at the feet of former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

On November 13, the FAA halted all departing flights due to communication problems affecting regional Air Route Traffic Control Centers.

The stoppage was the largest US ground stop since September 11, 2001, with nearly 6,5000 flight cancellations and over 8,800 delays. It has since increased to over 30,000 cancellations and delays.

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On social media, Emanuel began by saying that no one person should be singled out, before singling out Buttigieg as the person to blame for this matter.

Buttigieg has not served as Transportation Secretary for many years, and Emanuel did not take issue with the current administration or Secretary Sean Duffy.

In the comments, several users mocked Emanuel, with some pointing out that Buttigieg made consistent efforts to modernize the FAA, to prevent something like this from happening.

Duffy was appointed Transportation Secretary by Donald Trump, despite having little background in transportation, instead being a lobbyist and a FOX News host.

Emanuel acquired WWE in 2023 as part of a deal valued at over $9 billion. He merged WWE and the UFC to form TKO Group Holdings in September 2023.

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