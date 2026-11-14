WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has paid tribute to Eddie Guerrero, 21 years after the former WWE Champion’s death in November of 2005.

Guerrero died at the age of 38, mere days after competing in his final match, defeating Mr. Kennedy in a Survivor Series qualifier on an episode of WWE SmackDown.

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On social media, Rey honored Guerrero, wearing a shirt of the No Way Out 2004 pay-per-view event, where Guerrero won the WWE Title.

Mysterio also spoke of his love for Guerrero and how much he misses Latino Heat, who Rey posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006.