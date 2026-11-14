Matt Hardy has revealed that Vince McMahon threatened to fire him before The Hardy Boyz made their surprise WWE return at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017.

At the time, Matt and Jeff Hardy were scheduled to face The Young Bucks in a Ladder Match at Ring of Honor’s Supercard of Honor pay-per-view event, which took place the night before WrestleMania. Although Triple H was reportedly aware of the arrangement, McMahon apparently didn’t find out about the match until shortly before the event.

The situation led to several phone calls involving Matt, with Michael Hayes and Triple H reaching out before McMahon eventually contacted him personally. During a recent podcast recording aboard the Jericho Cruise, Hardy revisited the conversation and explained why McMahon was especially concerned about Jeff competing in such a physically demanding match just hours before their WWE return.

Hardy remembered McMahon being furious about the decision to book a Ladder Match immediately before WrestleMania. He said,

“Damnit, Matt! What the hell are you doing? Tomorrow you’re having a real ladder match at the Showcase of the Immortals, WrestleMania!”

“He said, ‘Damnit, you know your brother. He can’t control his urges, his impulses. If he sees a ladder, he’s gonna jump off the top of it. He can’t control his condition.’”

“He said, ‘If he gets hurt today at the Honorable Ring (Ring of Honor), you might be fired before you ever start.’”

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“He suggested, he said, ‘I know you. You’re the only one who can control him,’ because he can’t control his instincts, his impulses.”

Despite the warning, The Hardy Boyz ultimately went ahead with their scheduled match against The Young Bucks. The encounter lasted 31 minutes and featured plenty of dangerous spots, with both teams putting their bodies on the line.

Gable Steveson is set to return to the UFC Octagon on January 30 at UFC 336 in Toronto.

According to Connected MMA, Steveson will face Terrance Chatman in his next appearance.

Steveson is looking to bounce back after suffering the first defeat of his MMA career at UFC 331 in September. He was knocked out by Sean Sharaf, who entered the matchup with a 4-2 record. Chatman is also coming off a loss, having been submitted by Anthony Wint in August. He currently holds a 5-2 MMA record.

Steveson, who has compiled a 4-1 record in MMA, made his UFC debut at UFC 329, where he picked up a victory over Elisha Ellison.

Outside of MMA, Steveson is best known for his accomplishments in collegiate wrestling and his gold medal victory at the 2020 Olympic Games. He returned to the University of Minnesota for the 2024-25 season to use his final year of college eligibility, but his campaign ended with a surprising defeat to Wyatt Hendrickson in the championship match of the NCAA Wrestling National Championships.

His collegiate wrestling resume includes two NCAA national championships, two Dan Hodge Trophy awards, and five All-American honors.

John Cena has made it clear that he doesn’t want WWE talent using him as a target for their promos, believing that there is no real benefit for them when there is no opportunity to follow through with a storyline.

Cena has been retired from in-ring competition since losing to GUNTHER at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, 2025. Although he has made several appearances on WWE television since then, including to announce and promote the upcoming John Cena Classic, he has no plans to return to the ring.

During a recent interview with The Takedown on Sports Illustrated, Cena explained that he encourages current WWE performers to direct their attention toward targets that can actually lead to meaningful storylines and eventual payoffs rather than calling him out for a moment of attention. He said,

“The only thing that matters is I control what I do. And if it’s one of those things where a talent is like, ‘Hey, man, maybe I can come out and talk some trash about you.’ Okay, where’s the payoff? Where are we building? You’re wasting your air, you’re wasting space.”

“If you call me out, that’s great. You have a few good zingers about me. Good for you, but you’re building something, and you’re influencing the consumer to something that you’ll never get. We’re never gonna deliver on this. So, use me as a conduit to call somebody else out.”

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