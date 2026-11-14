Drew McIntyre may have embraced his role as one of WWE’s top villains, but he hasn’t lost sight of the fans who supported him throughout his career. The Scottish star still makes an effort to interact with supporters, although he has little patience for people who approach wrestlers at airports carrying piles of merchandise for autographs.

During a recent appearance on the “AwayDays’ Shirt Shopping” podcast, McIntyre was complimented for taking time to meet fans, pose for pictures and acknowledge those who approach him. He explained that his appreciation for genuine supporters comes from remembering what things were like when he wasn’t receiving much attention during his initial WWE run.

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McIntyre made it clear that he hasn’t forgotten the difficult period that eventually led to his WWE departure in 2014. He said,

“That’s what Drew Hollywood does. I still have time for my fans. I’ll never forget them. I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and I still feel the same way. I’m incredibly lucky to have my fans because there was a time when nobody came to see me or cared about me. I wasn’t in a good position on the show. I got fired.”

“And I know they got me to where I am. And I see how some people behave now, and I get it, sometimes they go too far. Don’t come to the airport with a bunch of pictures. That’s ridiculous.”

“Or Funko Pops to sell. Yeah, exactly. If you happen to run into somebody, and they’re not with their kids or busy doing something private, just talk to them and get a picture. That’s fine. It happens naturally.”

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