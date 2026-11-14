The WWE NXT roster is stepping inside the ring with SeaWorld to help raise funds for children facing critical illnesses and tough situations.

On social media, WWE NXT General Manager Robert Stone shared that the brand was able to raise money at SeaWorld alongside MIX 105.1.

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Names who were involved from WWE NXT included Stone, Myles Borne, Noam Dar, Lexis King, and new recruit Aalyah Mysterio.

The money raised will go to Give Kids The World Village, a nonprofit resort for kids with critical illnesses to have positive experiences.