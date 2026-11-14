Aaron Solo will no longer be part of West Coast Pro, the promotion has confirmed, after he was pulled from the latest event on November 13.

On social media, the official West Coast Pro Twitter account confirmed that they will no longer associate with Solo, but did not give a reason for this decision.

Solo was supposed to team up with Alan Angel at West Coast 8, and the West Coast Rag Team Champions were supposed to defend against Cajun Catch Revival.

Solo has been wrestling since 2009. He has wrestled for AEW and NXT. He was engaged to WWE Superstar Bayley from 2016 to 2021.