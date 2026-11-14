One of the biggest setbacks in Shotzi Blackheart’s wrestling career happened while she was on her period, the ex-WWE Superstar has shared.

During a recent interview, Blackheart was asked if she’s ever wrestled on her period and she confirmed that this often happens given her busy schedule. She said,

“Oh my God, all the time and its terrible. I have a theory: women are more prone to injury during their period. When I tore my ACL, I was on the dastardly period. I think we should get time off. It’s a nightmare!”

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Shotzi suffered a torn ACL during a match against Lyra Valkyria at an NXT television taping on February 13, 2024, and the match had to be stopped.

The setback prevented Shotzi from competing in a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying match, that was supposed to happen that same month.

The former WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion made her return from injury during the December 10, 2024 episode of WWE NXT.

In the video, several male wrestlers were given the chance to experience a simulation of period cramps, much to the delight of Blackheart.