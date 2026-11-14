WWE has officially confirmed the Women’s WarGames match for Survivor Series 2026 following a challenge issued on this week’s episode of SmackDown.

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, Bayley, and Stephanie Vaquer joined forces to propose the matchup, and WWE has now made it official for the upcoming pay-per-view event.

The five-woman team will go up against Jade Cargill, Michin and/or B-Fab, and all three members of Fatal Influence – Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid.

WWE has announced a WarGames advantage match for next week’s episode of RAW ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames 2026.

At WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026, The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa) will face the 946 (Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, Carmelo Hayes, Cruz Montana, and Lucien Price) in a WarGames match.

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During this week’s SmackDown, WWE confirmed that The Usos will face Carmelo Hayes and Cruz Montana of the 946 in a WarGames advantage match on RAW.

The winning team will earn a crucial advantage heading into the WarGames showdown at Survivor Series: WarGames 2026.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE RAW below:

* WarGames Advantage Match: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) vs. Carmelo Hayes & Cruz Montana

* Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. IYO SKY

* John Cena will appear.

And finally, Cody Rhodes has revealed the names CM Punk suggested as potential additions to Team USA ahead of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026.

The upcoming event will feature a traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination match between Team USA and Team Mexico.

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Rey Fenix officially joined Team Mexico, adding another name to the lineup. During the same segment, CM Punk offered Cody Rhodes several suggestions for Team USA, encouraging The American Nightmare to remain open-minded about his choices.

Rhodes has now revealed the list of names Punk brought to his attention for the upcoming showdown. They include,

* Hacksaw Jim Duggan

* Ken Patera

* 1987 Nikita Koloff (do NOT get 1986 Koloff, would not fit group)

* Jason Voorhees (keep an open mind, loves America)

* Mr. America

* Bruce Springsteen (not Dickinson, NOT American)

* A.J. Lee (in red/white/blue bikini) – #1 pick but didn’t want to seem like I’m playing favorites

* The Patriot (not Dark or Tom Brandi)

* Es Gee Tee Slaughter

* ‘Taker w/ Betsy Ross flag duster (his favorite)

* John Cena (not retired just need to pay $$$$)

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