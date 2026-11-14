WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 will mark the end of a seven-year streak this month when the Superstars step foot into the titular structure.

The show will feature a Women’s WarGames match, and for the first time since in the history of Women’s WarGames matches, it won’t feature IYO SKY.

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Instead, it’ll be Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, and Bayley facing off against Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid, Jade Cargill, and Michin.

SKY has appeared in all seven Women’s WarGames matches to date, with the first coming as part of WWE NXT in 2019.

The former WWE Women’s World Champion holds three victories in the match, the most a woman has achieved so far. Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair also have three wins.