Hulk Hogan’s final weeks before his death are drawing renewed attention after a disturbing audio recording surfaced, featuring the WWE Hall of Famer claiming he had suffered a stroke weeks earlier. The conversation also captures Sky Daily questioning why Hogan was driving despite his apparent medical issues.

The recording was shared by Bubba the Love Sponge on Twitter on Friday. Bubba explained that someone had emailed him the audio, which came with the ominous title “Hogan’s Last Days.” He then played the clip for his audience.

In the recording, Hogan tells Sky that he already knew he had experienced a stroke. Sky immediately questions why he would be driving if that were the case. Hogan said,

“Here’s the deal, baby. I already knew I had a stroke.”

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Sky responded, saying, “Then why are you driving when you had a stroke?” Hogan replied with, “Because I’m trying to drive.”

The conversation then shifts to another apparent concern, with Sky bringing up Hogan having difficulty operating his razor. Hogan disputed her characterization before reiterating that he believed he had suffered a stroke several weeks earlier. Hulk said,

“I can. It’s not my razor. First off, I knew I had a stroke probably three weeks ago. I already knew. So that’s why it’s very important that we have a consistent team that knows the difference between…”

The recording abruptly ends before Hogan finishes his thought.

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