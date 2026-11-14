Alexa Bliss has opened up about a frightening medical emergency involving her young daughter, Hendrix, who suffered a febrile seizure after developing a dangerously high fever.

During a recent appearance on Stephanie McMahon’s “What’s Your Story?” podcast, Bliss recalled the terrifying experience and thanked Stephanie for repeatedly checking in on her family while Hendrix was sick. Stephanie admitted she had been worried after learning that the situation had involved a seizure. Bliss said,

“And thank you for checking on Hendrix when she got sick.”Bliss told Stephanie.

“Of course, of course,” Stephanie responded.

Bliss then expressed how much the support meant to her, saying, “I appreciate that. That was so sweet.”

Stephanie explained that she initially hadn’t known about the seizure and was particularly concerned once she learned what had happened. She said,

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“It was scary. And what she went through. And then I didn’t know about the seizure. So yeah, of course I was worried for you.”

Bliss added, “It was scary. So she ended up with a febrile seizure. So she spiked a fever. She was sick. She didn’t feel well. She spiked a fever. It was like 103.7, like it was super high.”

“And she’s looking off, and I FaceTimed my mom because we’re in the California house. And I FaceTimed my mom, and I was like, ‘Is she okay?’ Because she’s almost like hallucinating. She’s looking like this and grabbing. And I was like, ‘Is she okay?’”

“And my mom goes, ‘Her lips are blue. Call 911.’

“As soon as I hang up with my mom, her lips are blue. She went pale, completely unresponsive, stopped breathing. I scooped her up. I’m screaming in the house, like, ‘Someone call 911! She’s not breathing!’”

“And then as soon as I lay her on the couch, she ended up with a seizure, but the seizure broke the fever. So that was the positive about the seizure.”

“But then all the medics came to the house. Everyone was there. But they assured me, they were like, ‘This happens with kids under five.’ Apparently it’s like a normal, like not normal, but it can happen with kids under five. Not to worry.”

“And then she had her first ambulance ride, which she was not stoked about. And yeah, it was just like a really scary, like, it’s terrifying. I understand it can happen, but they don’t tell you how terrifying it is.

“When your child’s not breathing and blue, it was just so scary to me. And Steph checked on her so much, and it was so sweet.”

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