Joe Hendry has admitted that he is currently in a difficult position in WWE. Despite struggling to maintain the momentum he generated upon arriving in the company, the former NXT World Champion remains confident that he can establish himself as a top star.

Hendry joined WWE with considerable attention following his rise to prominence in TNA. His viral appearances at the 2025 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 41 helped elevate his profile before he officially signed with WWE in November 2025.

His transition initially went according to plan. Hendry captured the NXT Championship in February 2026 and made his SmackDown debut just a few months after joining the company. However, his recent run has been more challenging.

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During a recent interview with the Michael Fairman Channel, recorded before his loss to Bronson Reed, Hendry acknowledged that things have not worked out as he originally hoped.

The former TNA World Champion explained that an injury to Logan Paul disrupted his plans, as the two had been involved in a storyline that Hendry was hoping to take further. He said,

“I’m in a tough spot right now. So, I was in a feud with Logan Paul. He got injured, so I couldn’t take that where I needed to go.”

“My goal is to be a champion in WWE. When I got to NXT and became NXT Champion, I knew I could do it. I know that I can be a top star in WWE. I have the tools to do it, so that’s what I’m trying to do.”

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