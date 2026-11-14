Stephanie Vaquer has made her return to WWE television.

Vaquer had been absent from the ring since Money in the Bank 2026 and was originally scheduled to face Becky Lynch on the October 26 episode of WWE RAW. However, the match was called off after Vaquer was not medically cleared to compete. She has since returned to in-ring action at a WWE live event.

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Vaquer made her return to WWE programming during the match between Charlotte Flair and Jacy Jayne.

The bout featured involvement from several other stars, including Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, Bayley, Fatal Influence, The Baddies, and Jade Cargill.

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Charlotte ultimately picked up the victory, with Vaquer’s surprise return creating a distraction that played a role in the finish.

After the match, Vaquer joined Charlotte, Bliss, Paxley, and Bayley in the ring. The group then officially issued a challenge to Fatal Influence, Jade Cargill, and The Baddies for a Women’s WarGames match.

WWE has yet to officially announce the match or release a graphic confirming the lineup.

Rey Fenix has officially joined Team Mexico ahead of WWE Survivor Series 2026.

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Team Mexico captain Rey Mysterio appeared in a backstage segment alongside CM Punk and Team USA captain Cody Rhodes. Mysterio revealed that Rey Fenix would be the newest addition to Team Mexico’s Survivor Series lineup.

Fenix’s brother, PENTA, previously joined the team during the November 9 episode of WWE RAW.

With Fenix now officially on board, both Team Mexico and Team USA have just two remaining spots to fill before Survivor Series.

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