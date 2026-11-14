AEW Dynamite and Collision aired as a three-hour block this week ahead of AEW Full Gear 2026.

According to a report from Wrestlenomics, Wednesday’s two-hour Dynamite broadcast averaged a 0.16 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 742,000 viewers. The additional hour of Collision scored a 0.12 demo rating and attracted 500,000 viewers.

The combined three-hour broadcast averaged a 0.147 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 661,300 viewers. These figures do not include viewership through HBO Max.

READ MORE:AEW Collision Ratings For 11/7/26

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It’s also worth noting that Nielsen adjusted its Big Data + Panel measurement system in late January. Even the original Big Data + Panel figures make direct comparisons with ratings from before the change difficult.

Looking at the year-to-date averages, AEW Dynamite is currently averaging a 0.124 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 661,000 viewers in 2026. During the same period in 2025, the show averaged a 0.150 demo rating and 596,000 viewers.

AEW Collision is averaging a 0.064 demo rating and 402,000 viewers in 2026, compared to a 0.090 rating and 351,000 viewers during the corresponding period last year.

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