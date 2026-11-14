Flights are expected to resume following a nationwide ground stop ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration on Monday evening.

The FAA initially issued the ground stop at all U.S. airports “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.” The agency also instructed that “all departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice.”

The restriction was lifted several hours later, with the FAA revealing that the disruption was caused by a “telecommunication outage.”

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Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy later attributed the incident to outdated air traffic control technology and routers that became overloaded with data. He said,

“What we have is an incredibly old air traffic control system… Our routers actually got overloaded with data and … they started to give us inconsistency in the data from those routers, and because of that, we shut the system down.”

The disruption comes ahead of a busy weekend for professional wrestling, with several major events scheduled across North America. Among them are AEW Full Gear 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona, and TNA Destination X 2026 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Despite air travel resuming, over 30,000 flights have been delayed or cancelled. This has led to nearly 1.5 million Americans who are currently stranded at airports. Aviation experts say it may take a week to get things back to normal.

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