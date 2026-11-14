John Cena has officially invited Charlotte Flair to participate in the upcoming John Cena Classic.

Cena opened this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown by announcing the latest addition to the tournament field, revealing that Flair would be taking part in the competition.

During the segment, Charlotte recalled a backstage interaction she had with Cena at WrestleMania 41. She also promised to be “excellent” in the John Cena Classic and declared her intention to win the entire tournament. The segment concluded with Cena and Flair embracing in the ring.

Flair wasn’t the only new addition announced during the show, as all three members of Fatal Influence — Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid — also received invitations.

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Following his announcement regarding Flair, Cena encountered the trio backstage. Fatal Influence questioned his decision to invite Charlotte to the competition, but the interaction ultimately resulted in all three members receiving invitations of their own.

With those additions, the updated John Cena Classic lineup features the following nine competitors:

* Cody Rhodes

* Zilla Fatu

* Noam Dar

* Romeo Moreno

* Kelani Jordan

* Charlotte Flair

* Jacy Jayne

* Fallon Henley

* Lainey Reid

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