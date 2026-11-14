During this week’s episode of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes’ promo from this past Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, which followed his victory over Randy Orton at Crown Jewel 2026 last weekend.

Rhodes defeated Orton in a Last Man Standing Match after delivering a punt kick to secure the win.

Bully Ray compared Cody’s current path to Anakin Skywalker turning to the dark side in Star Wars.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton at Crown Jewel 2026: “Randy had it coming; that’s one issue. Cody being compromised is another. But I don’t think this is the point of no return for him. There will be a moment where we come on this show and go, ‘That’s it. There ain’t no turning back from that one. The blood is on his hands.’ And if I’m a parent, I no longer want my kids to make contact with Cody, because that’s not a good person anymore.”

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On Cody Rhodes’ promo on WWE RAW and turning to the dark side: “I think he’s full of malarkey. I think he’s saying…what people want to hear, just like he did what people wanted to see. Cody didn’t kick Randy for a reason; it’s because, in his heart of hearts, he knew it was wrong. But then everybody and their mother questioned Cody. And we’re allowed to question it. I could be like, ‘Why the hell didn’t you do it, man? Why didn’t you pull the trigger?’ If Cody would’ve stuck by his convictions, I’d have a lot more respect for the character…I believe Randy Orton when he tells me Cody Rhodes, the character, is compromised, much like Anakin Skywalker was compromised.”

Sherilyn Guerrero is set to make her in-ring debut this weekend, and she took to social media on Friday to reflect on the milestone.

As we previously reported here on eWn, the daughter of late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero will step into the ring for the first time at Reality of Wrestling’s Fall Fury event on November 14.

Guerrero shared a video on Instagram discussing what the upcoming match means to her. She said,

“A lot of people have asked me what this debut match means to me. I feel like it’s the end and beginning of such a big chapter that’s to come. Especially the fact that it’s a day after my dad’s anniversary is pretty surreal. I feel like it’s time for me to show everyone that the vulnerable, naive girl that was here at the beginning of the year through this process is now ready to just make my mark as best as I can, and which better way to do it than in the ring? It’s gonna be good.”

Sherilyn is the daughter of the late Eddie Guerrero, who remains one of the most celebrated performers in professional wrestling history.

Reality of Wrestling’s Fall Fury takes place November 14 at the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena in Texas City, Texas.

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