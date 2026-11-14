Major changes could be coming to WWE’s creative and developmental leadership over the next year, with several notable names potentially moving into new backstage roles.

As we previously reported here on eWn in recent weeks, Bruce Prichard is expected to step away from his current position as Executive Director of Creative Writing & Talent (CWT) following WrestleMania 43 season. The current plan calls for Prichard to relocate to Texas while remaining with WWE in a consulting capacity.

Shawn Michaels, who currently serves as WWE NXT’s head of creative and Senior Vice President of Talent Development and Creative, is expected to take over Prichard’s responsibilities. Michaels will begin splitting his time between NXT and WWE headquarters as the company prepares for the transition.

One of the biggest questions surrounding the anticipated changes has been who would replace Michaels at the helm of NXT. Pwinsider is reporting that WWE is currently looking at former WWE Champion CM Punk as a potential successor.

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According to the report, Punk has been present at the majority of NXT broadcasts in recent weeks, working alongside Michaels as he is prepared for the potential position. His possible appointment raises questions about whether Punk is considering transitioning away from full-time in-ring competition toward a backstage role, or whether he could continue wrestling for WWE while taking on responsibilities overseeing and developing NXT talent.

There is reportedly no firm timetable for Punk to assume the position. WWE wants to give everyone involved sufficient time to determine whether the arrangement would be the right fit. However, Punk is currently the person the company is looking toward to replace Michaels when he moves into Prichard’s responsibilities.

AJ Styles had also been rumored as a possible candidate to take over NXT. However, while Styles has become more involved in producing NXT programming, partially filling in for Terry Taylor during his recovery from knee surgery, WWE currently has other plans for him. Styles is expected to assist with talent scouting and the WWE ID program.

Bobby Roode has also been mentioned in speculation about potentially succeeding Prichard. However, Roode is instead being groomed for a position similar to the one currently held by Michael Hayes, serving as a top producer and creative contributor.

One WWE source cautioned that the company will likely need to appoint multiple people to handle the various responsibilities currently falling under Prichard’s umbrella, rather than having a single individual assume all of his duties.

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