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(*UPDATED*) – Late-Breaking WWE SmackDown **SPOILERS** (11/13/26) – Everything Going Down!
By Ryan Clark,11 days ago
You can check out the complete rundown for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown below, courtesy of Fightful Select:
Rundown:
* Arrivals.
* John Cena segment.
* Nick Aldis, Rey Mysterio and Cody Rhodes backstage segment.
* BAKUSAI vs. The MFTs.
* Finn Balor backstage interview.
* Damian Priest vs. Axiom.
* Fatal Influence backstage segment.
* Sami Zayn segment.
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* Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk backstage segment.
* Charlotte Flair vs. Jacy Jayne.
* Spoiler segment.
* Tiffany Stratton backstage segment.
* GUNTHER backstage interview.
* Paige, Chelsea Green and Blake Monroe backstage segment.
* Finn Balor vs. GUNTHER.
Spoilers:
* John Cena will invite Charlotte Flair to the John Cena Classic in the opening segment.
* Finn Balor will confirm in his backstage interview that he will not use the Demon against GUNTHER.
* John Cena will invite Fatal Influence to the John Cena Classic in their backstage segment.
* Kevin Owens will interrupt Sami Zayn. Owens will also hit a stunner on Gargano in the segment.
* Rey Mysterio will introduce Rey Fenix as part of Team Mexico during the segment with Rhodes and Punk.
* Chelsea Green will interrupt Tiffany Stratton.
* BAKUSAI vs. The MFTs will end in a non-finish after The War Raiders will attack both teams.
* Charlotte Flair vs. Jacy Jayne will end with Charlotte winning after Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, Bayley, Jade Cargill, Michin, B-Fab and Fatal Influence begin to brawl, leading to Stephanie Vaquer siding with the babyfaces. Charlotte will make the challenge for WarGames.
* Spoiler segment: Babyface women’s WarGames team backstage interview.
* GUNTHER will defeat Finn Balor in the main event.
NOTE: If you have any news tips or podcast recaps that you’d like to send in for us to post (full credit will be given to you), please email me at RClarkPWS@Yahoo.com.