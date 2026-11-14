You can check out the complete rundown for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown below, courtesy of Fightful Select:

Rundown:

* Arrivals.

* John Cena segment.

* Nick Aldis, Rey Mysterio and Cody Rhodes backstage segment.

* BAKUSAI vs. The MFTs.

* Finn Balor backstage interview.

* Damian Priest vs. Axiom.

* Fatal Influence backstage segment.

* Sami Zayn segment.

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* Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk backstage segment.

* Charlotte Flair vs. Jacy Jayne.

* Spoiler segment.

* Tiffany Stratton backstage segment.

* GUNTHER backstage interview.

* Paige, Chelsea Green and Blake Monroe backstage segment.

* Finn Balor vs. GUNTHER.

Spoilers:

* John Cena will invite Charlotte Flair to the John Cena Classic in the opening segment.

* Finn Balor will confirm in his backstage interview that he will not use the Demon against GUNTHER.

* John Cena will invite Fatal Influence to the John Cena Classic in their backstage segment.

* Kevin Owens will interrupt Sami Zayn. Owens will also hit a stunner on Gargano in the segment.

* Rey Mysterio will introduce Rey Fenix as part of Team Mexico during the segment with Rhodes and Punk.

* Chelsea Green will interrupt Tiffany Stratton.

* BAKUSAI vs. The MFTs will end in a non-finish after The War Raiders will attack both teams.

* Charlotte Flair vs. Jacy Jayne will end with Charlotte winning after Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, Bayley, Jade Cargill, Michin, B-Fab and Fatal Influence begin to brawl, leading to Stephanie Vaquer siding with the babyfaces. Charlotte will make the challenge for WarGames.

* Spoiler segment: Babyface women’s WarGames team backstage interview.

* GUNTHER will defeat Finn Balor in the main event.

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