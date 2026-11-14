Members of both the 946 and Bloodline factions are backstage for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, although they are reportedly expected to appear in a post-show dark match rather than a televised segment.

WWE legend John Cena is expected to kick off tonight’s episode of SmackDown with a segment discussing the upcoming John Cena Classic. Multiple sources have also reported that Charlotte Flair is scheduled to be part of the opening segment.

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Meanwhile, the anticipated Charlotte Flair vs. Jacy Jayne match is being listed internally as a non-title contest.

And finally, WWE NXT stars Nikita Lyons and Elio LeFleur are backstage for tonight’s SmackDown TV tapings. However, there is currently no word on what their involvement, if any, will be.

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