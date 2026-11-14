We bring you coverage for the episode of WWE SmackDown airing on November 13 2026. Missed RAW? You can find the results here.

WWE SmackDown Results

John Cena introduces the latest entrant in the John Cena Classic, Charlotte Flair. She tells him an emotional story about how he talked to her backstage a couple of years ago and told her to stop being perfect. Just be herself.

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Since thenm Charlotte says she isn’t a fan favorite, but she gets cheered and has found her love for this again. She is in the John Cena Classic and is the best champion. John Cena tells her she never had it easy here, but she made it look easy. He always respected her and is proud.

– Backstage, Rey Mysterio feels like he knows who would be perfect for Team Mexico at Survivor Series, but he doesn’t say who. Cody Rhodes walks in and talks with Nick Aldis about how he is feeling. When Survivor Series is over, he would like to get back to being #1 contender.

#1. [WWE Tag Team Championship] MFTs (c) (w/ Haku) vs. Bakusai (Shinsuke Nakamura & Kyoki) – Winners: No Contest after the War Raiders interfere

The War Raiders attack the champions and take out Bakusai.

#2. Damian Priest vs. Axiom – Winner:

WWE SmackDown Results (11/13/2026)