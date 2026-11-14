Another TNA star could be approaching a significant decision regarding her future with the company, as her contract is set to expire before the end of the year.

Trey Miguel recently revealed to Cultaholic that his TNA deal expires at the end of 2026. However, he isn’t the only talent whose contract is nearing its expiration date.

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According to a report from Fightful Select, former TNA Knockouts Champion Xia Brookside is also set to see her contract expire at the end of the year. There have reportedly been discussions between the two sides, with TNA communicating a contract offer in hopes of keeping Brookside with the promotion.

Brookside previously competed in WWE, where her father, Robbie Brookside, continues to work. If she and TNA are unable to reach an agreement, she is expected to explore her options elsewhere.

Despite her contract situation, Brookside remains scheduled for several upcoming TNA tapings.

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