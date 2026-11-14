WWE NXT’s live event tour this weekend will not be impacted by the nationwide flight ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday.

Bryan Alvarez provided an update on social media, confirming that the entire NXT crew had already arrived at its destination before the grounding went into effect. He wrote,

“NXT crew all made it in for their house show before this all went down.”

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READ MORE:Flights Resume In The United States After FAA Lifts Ground Stoppage

The NXT Holiday Live Tour features three events this weekend, beginning tonight in Cleveland, Ohio, before heading to Detroit, Michigan, on Saturday and Chicago, Illinois, on Sunday. Bayley is advertised for Friday and Saturday’s events, while CM Punk is scheduled to appear at Saturday and Sunday’s shows.

The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop on Friday following a telecommunications outage that affected air traffic control centers across the United States.

Alvarez also shared an update on TNA’s Destination X pay-per-view event, which is scheduled for Sunday at the Edmonton EXPO Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. According to Alvarez, most of the personnel involved with the event were expected to fly into Edmonton on Saturday.

As for AEW Full Gear 2026, which takes place Saturday in Phoenix, Arizona, Alvarez previously reported that many members of the roster traveled directly to the event following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. However, some talent had yet to depart for Phoenix when the FAA grounding was announced, leaving their travel plans in jeopardy.

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