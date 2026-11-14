This weekend’s wrestling schedule could be disrupted by an unexpected nationwide FAA ground stop, potentially affecting talent traveling to both AEW Full Gear 2026 and TNA Destination X 2026.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all flights across the United States on Friday due to a communications issue impacting air traffic control. The decision was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

AEW is scheduled to hold its Full Gear 2026 pay-per-view event in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday, November 14. While many AEW talents flew directly to Phoenix following Wednesday’s Dynamite and Thursday’s Collision, others have yet to make the trip and could experience significant delays or potentially miss the event altogether.

TNA could also feel the effects of the disruption ahead of its Destination X pay-per-view event, which is scheduled to take place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on Sunday, November 15.

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Bryan Alvarez noted that the timing of the ground stop could create problems for the promotion. He said,

“Most everyone working Destination X should be flying in tomorrow, so if this lasts the expected six hours it could conceivably heavily impact (no pun) that show.”

This marks only the second nationwide ground stop since the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The previous occurrence came in January 2023, when a computer system malfunction disrupted the FAA’s operations.

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin has also addressed the situation, stating that there is no reason to believe the communications outage was caused by an attack or any threat against the United States.

The FAA released the following statement regarding the nationwide grounding,

“There has been a temporary telecommunications outage – out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted. Every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis.”

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