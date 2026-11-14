Travel complications could impact several AEW stars heading to Phoenix for Full Gear 2026 following a nationwide flight grounding issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

On Friday, the FAA issued a rare nationwide ground stop due to a communication issue affecting air traffic control. The situation could create significant problems for AEW talent who are still attempting to travel to Phoenix ahead of Saturday’s pay-per-view event.

According to a report from Bryan Alvarez, many AEW wrestlers traveled directly to the event following this week’s Dynamite and Collision tapings. However, others had yet to depart and are now potentially facing major delays or could miss the show altogether. He said,

“Regarding the FAA grounding all flights, many AEW wrestlers flew to the PPV straight from Dynamite, but others haven’t left yet and are stranded. The longer this goes the greater the likelihood of major delays and people not making it there at all.”

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“There are people who have been told this ground stop may not be lifted until 8 PM tonight which would be a disaster.”

“WWE usually flies everyone to TV the day prior so SmackDown should be unaffected, but we are trying to find out more.”

AEW Full Gear 2026 is scheduled to take place Saturday, November 14, at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The potential travel disruptions could leave the company scrambling if additional talent are unable to arrive in time for the event.

Meanwhile, tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is expected to avoid any major impact from the situation, as WWE typically flies its roster to television events the day before the show.

FAA technicians are investigating the communication issue that prompted the nationwide grounding. The agency reportedly issued the stop “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

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